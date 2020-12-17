Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

American Bank Systems Sued Over Ransomware Data Breach

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma-based document-management company for banks failed to protect private information from a ransomware attack, leading to exposure of bank customers' information online, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday.

American Bank Systems Inc. failed to secure personally identifiable information, also known as PII, collected from banks it worked with, per the lawsuit. So when it was hit with a ransomware attack in October or November, the actors were able to steal more than 50 gigabytes of bank customers' personal and financial information, the suit said.

"As a result of ABS's failure to implement and follow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!