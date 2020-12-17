Perkins Coie Accused Of Breaching Cryptocurrency Deal

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP misappropriated at least $10 million that it had agreed to hold in escrow and distribute in relation to offerings in the cryptocurrency market, an investor has contended in a proposed class action filed in Washington federal court. Jun Dam alleges that Perkins Coie and several related legal entities breached their fiduciary duty to the investors and violated Washington's Consumer Protection Act, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in the Eastern District of Washington. Acting as an escrow agent, Perkins Coie allegedly took the money collected from investors and distributed it to an entity that had proposed to conduct...

