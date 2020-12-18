How CFIUS Foreign Transaction Monitoring Broadened In 2020

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- 2020 is a year we will not soon forget. 2020 was also a year full of dramatic changes for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The committee's mandate remained the same — review foreign investments in U.S. businesses to protect national security — a phrase that is interpreted broadly. When necessary, the president is even authorized to prohibit a proposed transaction, or require a foreign person to divest their interest in a U.S. business on national security grounds. However, this year new regulations were issued, the mandatory notification process changed, and for the first time companies are now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS