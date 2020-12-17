Sports Court Cuts Russia's Doping Ban In Half

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland reduced Russia's four-year ban from international competitions to two years even as it upheld numerous penalties for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's violation of World Anti-Doping Agency rules, CAS said Thursday. A three-member CAS panel ruled unanimously in a decision taking effect Dec. 17, according to the court, after upholding WADA's December 2019 finding that RUSADA manipulated test data handed over that January to investigators looking into Russia's alleged state-sponsored doping scheme. RUSADA violated the World Anti-Doping Code when it failed to deliver accurate Laboratory Information Management System data to WADA, the panel said....

