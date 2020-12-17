Sunoco Gets Mariner East Reroute Order Paused In Pa.

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Sunoco was prematurely ordered to reroute a section of its Mariner East gas pipeline in Pennsylvania following an August drilling mud spill that polluted a lake in a popular state park, according to an administrative law judge overseeing a dispute between the company and the state's Department of Environmental Protection. A judge with the state's Environmental Hearing Board judge ruled that regulators had ordered Sunoco LP to move forward with the reroute without first completing a promised review of a report from the company detailing plans to safely resume horizontal drilling as part of the construction of the controversial pipeline....

