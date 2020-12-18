FWS Guidance On Incidental Bird Killings May Be Short-Lived

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- On Nov. 27, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took a major step toward cementing its position that the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, or MBTA, does not regulate incidental takings and killings of migratory birds with issuance of a final environmental impact statement, or FEIS, analyzing its interpretation that the MBTA's "take" prohibition is limited to purposeful takings directed at migratory birds only. With the FEIS in hand, the FWS will move to codify its position into regulation quickly before the forthcoming change in administration. While the Biden administration will likely seek to reverse course, finalizing a rule now will make...

