KKR Sells 2 Netherlands Student Housing Projects For €190M

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- KKR said Thursday it sold two student housing developments in the Netherlands for a combined €190 million ($233 million), with law firm Loyens & Loeff NV guiding on the sale of a 700-unit development. The global investment firm said it sold the roughly 700-unit development known as the Zernike Tower to Xior Student Housing NV, a Belgian public regulated real estate company that focused on student housing in Europe. Xior was represented by Dutch law firm Van Doorne in the deal. KKR also sold a 680-unit student housing project in the city of Utrecht to real estate investor Greystar Real Estate Partners...

