Monsanto, BASF Plan Appeal Of $75M Dicamba Ruling

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Monsanto and BASF got the ball rolling on their promised appeal of a $75 million damages award for a Missouri peach farm over claims the weedkiller dicamba ruined the farm's peach trees, according to notices of appeal filed in Missouri federal court Thursday. BASF Corp. and Bayer AG-owned Monsanto Co. informed the court they will be challenging the late November judgment before the Eighth Circuit. The ruling slashed punitive damages against the company from $250 million to $60 million the day before Thanksgiving but still saddled the companies with a $75 million total judgment resulting from the first trial in multidistrict litigation...

