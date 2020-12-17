Vets Orgs Say Wilkie Must Be Dispatched As VA Secretary

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The nation's six largest veterans' services organizations petitioned the president to fire Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, saying that his disparagement of a veteran pursuing sexual assault claims made him unfit to lead the department. The groups, including the American Legion and AMVETS, called on President Donald Trump in a Wednesday letter to "take swift action," days after the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General released a scathing report detailing Wilkie's insensitive response to a veteran's claims that she was assaulted at a VA hospital. His response would not only dissuade veterans from seeking health care, but would also undermine...

