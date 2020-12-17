CenturyLink Says La. City Should Face Suit Over Fees

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- CenturyLink urged a Louisiana federal judge Thursday to preserve the company's suit accusing the city of Shreveport of demanding unjustifiably high fees for telecom project permits. The city contends a state court's 2020 ruling allows it to continue using a fee structure established in the 1990s, but CenturyLink counters that the case involves different issues than those raised in the federal suit. The cable company says Shreveport is trying to use an agreement that expired a decade ago to prevent CenturyLink Communications LLC from obtaining the public rights of way needed to build out its network. An earlier dustup related to the old contract was litigated in state court,...

