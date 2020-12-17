J&J Hit With Workplace Bias Suit By Fired Female Exec

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- A longtime Johnson & Johnson executive launched a wrongful termination lawsuit Thursday claiming she was fired for raising concerns about the gender and sexual orientation discrimination she endured, all while the company's top brass promoted "diversity and inclusion." In a New Jersey state court complaint detailing "old boys club" culture, Gina Bilotti alleged that after she complained about how relatively new male executives targeted her for being a woman and gay, she was stripped of duties, given a pay cut, subjected to a bogus audit and fired in May — just as her stress-related medical leave ended. The termination followed a...

