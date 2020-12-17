Harley Dealership Pays Up To End EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- The three operators of a defunct Harley-Davidson dealership in Illinois have agreed to fork over $193,750 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit brought on behalf of an ex-employee who allegedly faced "constant sex harassment" on the job and was fired when she complained. The U.S. Department of Labor's anti-bias watchdog agency said the payout and other actions in a consent decree approved by a federal judge Wednesday will end a lawsuit the EEOC filed against DP Fox Ventures LLC, Fox Glenview LLC and Fox Illinois Staffing LLC alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS