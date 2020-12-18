Hinshaw Nabs 2 McGlinchey Attys To Form Houston Office

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP hired two partners from McGlinchey Stafford PLLC to make up its first Texas location, in Houston, the firm announced Thursday. Kyle Ferachi, formerly McGlinchey's Houston managing partner, and Stephanie Laird Tolson joined Hinshaw as partners in the firm's labor, employment and financial services practices. The firm touted its geographic expansion on the Gulf Coast, with both attorneys based in Houston and Ferachi also working out of Baton Rouge. "We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and Stephanie, who along with our team in Louisiana, will greatly expand our capabilities and growth in a key geographic market," Hinshaw Chairman...

