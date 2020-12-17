Yodlee Users Fight To Keep Data 'Exploiting' Suit Alive

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Users of financial data aggregator Yodlee Inc. urged a California federal judge Wednesday not to toss their putative class action alleging the company and its parent company secretly collect and sell highly sensitive banking data, "exploiting" millions of customers. Customers, led by New Jersey resident Deborah Wesch, filed the August complaint, alleging Yodlee and parent company Envestnet Inc. violate users' privacy rights and state and federal laws by collecting and selling data without customers' knowledge or consent. In two separate November motions to dismiss, the two companies argued they collect and sell the data only after it has been "masked" and the...

