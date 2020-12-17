AFL-CIO Official Urges Fed Contract Ban On Union Busters

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden can most effectively tip the scales of workplace power in workers' favor by barring businesses that violate federal labor law from taking on federal contracts, the AFL-CIO's chief economist said Thursday at a panel on strengthening collective bargaining. Making businesses that violate the National Labor Relations Act forgo a share of the hundreds of billions of dollars per year the federal government doles out to federal contractors is the top move Biden could make to aid organized labor, William Spriggs told moderator Lynn Rhinehart, an Economic Policy Institute senior fellow and a member of the team guiding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS