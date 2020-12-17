Meet The North Carolina Regulator Tapped To Lead EPA

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday picked the head of North Carolina's environmental department to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where big challenges await, from helping redirect the agency toward fulfilling Biden's climate change goals to addressing environmental justice concerns. Michael Regan, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, will be nominated as EPA administrator, the Biden transition team said Thursday. Regan spent nearly a decade at the EPA's air office beginning in the Clinton administration and continuing through to the end of the George W. Bush administration. If confirmed by the Senate, he would be the first Black...

