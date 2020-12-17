Walmart Says Workers Missing Facts In Sick Pay Class Action

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- A proposed class action from former Walmart employees who claim the company deprived workers of full sick pay must be dismissed, the retail giant argued Thursday, saying the workers have not backed up their allegation that the company paid them improperly on purpose. In a memorandum filed Thursday, Walmart Inc. argued the workers' complaint should be dismissed because its only support for the claim that the company willfully committed the alleged wage violations was a "conclusory" statement. Because willfulness is a key component to receiving the waiting time penalties they seek under California law, the suit cannot stand, the company argued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS