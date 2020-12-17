Wells Fargo Customers Ask 11th Circ. To Nix Arbitration Order

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo customers suing the bank in five suits in multidistrict litigation over deceptive overdraft fees asked the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to reverse an order sending the claims to arbitration, arguing that the wording of their contracts calls for commercial dispute resolution to consumer claims. In oral arguments before two judges of a three-judge panel via videoconference, plaintiffs' attorney Bruce Rogow told the court that the arbitration clause in the customers' contracts sends them to arbitration under the American Arbitration Association's commercial dispute resolution rules. "If you are an account holder and you have a few dollars in the bank,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS