Priest Seems Destined For Trial In SEC Short-Selling Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Greek Orthodox priest facing a short-selling suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears headed for trial after a Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday pushed back on his claim that he can't be liable because the stock price in question didn't drop. The Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson is accused of making several false or misleading statements in his role as a television and print commentator about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. with the intent of driving down the company's stock and betting the other way. His attorney, Douglas Brooks of Libby Hoopes Brooks PC, argued during a hearing Thursday that since the...

