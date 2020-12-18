Fire Sprinkler Co. Wants Tardy Worker's Firing Reinstated

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- A fire sprinkler maker asked a Michigan federal judge to vacate a labor arbitrator's order that it rehire a worker it fired for repeatedly calling into work late, saying her attendance issues were firing offenses under its collective bargaining agreement with a United Steelworkers local. The Viking Corporation sued USW Local 5965 in the Western District of Michigan on Thursday, arguing the arbitrator misconstrued their contract when he said worker Sue Arens' violations of its call-in policy were not "rule violations" that can trigger firings. "Because the arbitrator's award is untethered to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and because...

