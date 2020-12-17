Ex-Indivior Exec Dodges Prison In Suboxone Opioid Case

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- The former top medical officer for Indivior, who pled guilty to failing to prevent the drug company from giving misleading safety statistics to Massachusetts officials, was sentenced to six months of home detention plus 100 hours of community service in Virginia federal court Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge James P. Jones handed down the sentence to Indivior's former chief medical officer Timothy Baxter, after having given Indivior's ex-CEO, Shaun Thaxter, prison time in October. Thaxter pled guilty to the same change as Baxter, and received a six-month prison sentence plus a $600,000 criminal fine and forfeiture. In both cases, the charges...

