Feds Reach Deal With BASF, Olin Corp. For Ala. Site Cleanup

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- The federal government has reached an agreement with chemical maker Olin Corp. and BASF Corp for remediation work at an Alabama Superfund site that will cost at least $13.4 million, according to a consent decree. The companies must provide financial assurances and pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency nearly $500,000 for past response costs dealing with the harm caused by byproducts of DDT — an insect repellent — migrating onto the site, as well as mercury contamination, according to the complaint and consent decree filed simultaneously on Thursday. Fixing the site will require a "multi-layered cap, further sampling, institutional controls, construction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS