Unit Size Is Key At NLRB Hearing On Amazon Union Drive

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Amazon told an NLRB official Friday that a proposed union at an Alabama warehouse's must include seasonal workers and other employees, as litigation kicked off in a hotly contested dispute over an election that could yield the company's first bargaining unit in the U.S. The hearing marked the first day of litigation over a push from workers at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, to hold a vote on whether to be represented by a Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union local. The unit proposed in the petition would cover 1,500 full- and part-time fulfillment workers, but Amazon said it should...

