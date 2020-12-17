NYC Fast Food Workers Win 'Just Cause' Protections

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The New York City Council on Thursday passed legislation granting fast food workers "just cause" protections, which prohibit employers from firing or cutting workers' hours without providing an economic or job performance-related reason. New York City's fast food workers are the first in the nation to win the "just cause" protections, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which said fast food workers have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic but haven't been protected from losing their jobs or seeing their hours cut. The union's president Kyle Bragg applauded the historic legislation, saying in a statement...

