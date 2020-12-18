Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says Virus To Blame For Losses, Not TD Ameritrade

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic was to blame for oil futures dropping into negative prices in April and not TD Ameritrade Inc. and its trading platform thinkorswim, tossing a suit against the companies that sought to hold them responsible for traders losing money over the unprecedented event.

The July suit from lead plaintiffs John Lindstrom and Wei Wang against TD Ameritrade and thinkorswim, or TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC, alleged their financial losses from when oil futures went negative were the fault of TD Ameritrade's platform.

But on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!