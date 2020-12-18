Insurer Lost Millions In Regeneron Drug Scheme, Suit Says

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company Regeneron raked in ill-gotten gains by making charitable donations to offset the price patients paid for a vision loss drug — all while insurers remained on the hook for the higher price, insurance company UnitedHealthcare alleged in a suit Thursday. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and United Healthcare Services Inc. want Regeneron to reimburse them for the hundreds of millions of dollars the carriers paid for Eylea, a drug to treat eye disease. Because of a deal Regeneron made with the Chronic Disease Foundation, United's patients routinely chose Eylea over what, in reality, were much cheaper competitors, the carrier said....

