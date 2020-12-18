Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Lost Millions In Regeneron Drug Scheme, Suit Says

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company Regeneron raked in ill-gotten gains by making charitable donations to offset the price patients paid for a vision loss drug — all while insurers remained on the hook for the higher price, insurance company UnitedHealthcare alleged in a suit Thursday.

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and United Healthcare Services Inc. want Regeneron to reimburse them for the hundreds of millions of dollars the carriers paid for Eylea, a drug to treat eye disease. Because of a deal Regeneron made with the Chronic Disease Foundation, United's patients routinely chose Eylea over what, in reality, were much cheaper competitors, the carrier said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!