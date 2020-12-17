Fried Frank Guides Brookfield's $835M Manhattan CMBS Loan

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Fried Frank represented Brookfield Properties in connection with an $835 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan the company landed for an office tower in Lower Manhattan, according to an announcement from the law firm on Thursday. Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP said Wells Fargo Bank NA, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and BMO Harris Bank NA originated the CMBS loan for One New York Plaza, a 50-story tower where the law firm also has its main New York office. The property has roughly 2.6 million square feet of space, including approximately 2.5 million square feet of office space and 38,000 square...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS