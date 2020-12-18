HP Firmware Update Locked Out Competitors' Ink, Buyers Say

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- A proposed class of U.S. consumers filed a lawsuit against HP Inc. on Thursday, accusing the company of forcing customers to purchase overpriced HP-branded ink and toner supply cartridges by making alternative products incompatible with their printers. In the complaint filed in California federal court, the class — including Mobile Emergency Housing Corp. and Track Rat Enterprises Inc. — claimed HP was able to lock out competitors' cartridges by transmitting firmware updates to certain printer models without authorization. The updates allegedly "act as malware" and are done automatically without solicitation. The class claims the updates alter the printers' code and diminish...

