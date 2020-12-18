Texas Justices Side With Endeavor In Lease Termination Row

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with Endeavor Energy Resources LP, finding lower courts wrongly determined its oil and gas lease was terminated after it busted through a deadline to drill a new well and saying the termination clause was "ambiguous." The ruling undoes a trial court ruling and a 2018 Eleventh Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Energen Resources Corp. in the dispute over the 11,300-acre lease in Howard County. The lower court had held Endeavor's lease was terminated when it built new wells too slowly. Endeavor had argued the lower courts did not correctly apply the lease's...

