Claims Court Certifies National VA Tech Class In OT Row

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The federal claims court conditionally certified a national class of radiological technologists who say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs denied them overtime pay and a weekend premium in violation of federal wage law. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Nancy B. Firestone conditionally certified former and current VA technicians allegedly misidentified as exempt from overtime from Oct. 21, 2016, onward, saying Thursday that the federal government was unopposed to the motion due to the national health emergency's effects on the VA. "Here, given the unique circumstances identified by the government and based on the parties' discovery to date, the court...

