Actual Innocence Enough To Get Wrongful Conviction Funds

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the state's comptroller could not deny a compensation claim to a man falsely convicted due to prosecutorial misconduct, saying that the comptroller did not have the authority to question the court's finding of actual innocence, a ruling advocates say could have wide implications for others in the same situation. Under the Tim Cole Act, named for a Texas man who was falsely convicted in 1985 and died before his name was cleared, the Texas state comptroller had a "purely ministerial" duty to verify that a claimant had the appropriate documentation from the court...

