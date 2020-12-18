Garrett Motion Pushes Ch. 11 Asset Auction To Next Week

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Citing ongoing competition ahead of an auction for its assets, bankrupt car part manufacturer Garrett Motion told a New York judge late Thursday that it was adjourning the test of its $2.6 billion stalking horse offer until Monday. In a short notice filed on the case docket, Garrett Motion said the auction — originally scheduled to begin virtually Friday morning — would commence at 9 a.m. Monday to provide an opportunity for the highest and best bid to be achieved. "In accordance with the bid procedures and the bid procedures order, the debtors are adjourning the auction to December 21, 2020,...

