High-Level $1B OneCoin Crypto Fraud Suspect Is In Plea Talks

Law360, New York (December 18, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A marketing expert accused of building the $1 billion global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam alongside its mastermind Ruja Ignatova is in plea talks with the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, a federal judge heard Friday. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, who is overseeing the criminal case against Karl Sebastian Greenwood, approved a government request to wait to turn over additional discovery to give the defendant time to review evidence that already has been provided. That extension, lasting into late March, will also give the sides time to work on a possible plea deal, counsel for the sides told the judge in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS