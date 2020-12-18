Home Depot Seeks An $11.7M End To Attorney Fees Clash

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- Home Depot asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to end a three-year fight over attorney fees in a data breach settlement with a class of banks by capping at $11.7 million plus interest the amount in fees it has to pay class counsel. It was the second go-round for the home improvement retail giant in appealing attorney fees in the case, initially set at $15.3 million by a Georgia federal judge in 2017 after he approved the $27.2 million settlement. Home Depot Inc.'s 2014 data breach compromised 56 million credit and debit card numbers and was one of the largest payment card...

