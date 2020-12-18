FCC Denies Requests To Rethink Plan For 2.5 GHz Auction

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to forge ahead with auctioning a swath of 2.5 GHz spectrum, causing some consternation from advocacy groups that wanted part of the band set aside for education and tribal uses. In an order released Thursday, the commission turned down requests from a school and library organization that wanted the FCC to restore eligibility restrictions that reserved space for the midband Educational Broadband Service, or EBS. The commission also reaffirmed its decision not to expand the Tribal Priority Window for spectrum use beyond rural tribal regions. The decision, approved by a majority of commissioners Dec. 9,...

