Ex-Zoom Exec Charged Over Disrupting Tiananmen Meetings

Law360 (December 19, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors on Friday unveiled unusual criminal charges against a former Zoom executive for conspiring to disrupt a series of virtual meetings to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in China. Prosecutors say Xinjiang Jin, also known as Julien Jin, 39, worked to break up Zoom meetings organized and held by U.S-based individuals, under the direction of the Chinese government. Jin, who was Zoom's primary liaison with Chinese law enforcement, is accused of working to disrupt online meetings held to discuss politically sensitive topics deemed to be unacceptable by Chinese officials. He and others infiltrated the meetings to supposedly...

