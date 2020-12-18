DC Circ. Spells Out Why It Chucked C-Band Challenge

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit explained in an opinion released Friday why it rejected satellite providers' attempts to delay reorganization of the C-Band spectrum last week, stating the Federal Communications Commission correctly took into account the amount of spectrum the providers needed before auctioning off parts of the band. In the opinion, released 10 days after the judgment was handed down, Circuit Judge Gregory G. Kastas rejected the providers' argument that the FCC overstepped its statutory authority by kicking them off parts of the C-Band and auctioning off those areas to the mobile industry for 5G coverage expansion in the U.S. PSSI Global...

