1st Circ. Says Excess Insurer Must Cover Fuel Spill Cleanup

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The First Circuit ruled Friday that a pollution exclusion doesn't excuse excess insurer General Star Indemnity Co. from covering part of a transportation company's costs to clean up a fuel spill, because the exclusion conflicts with another policy provision that appears to grant coverage for the expenses. A three-judge panel reversed a Massachusetts federal judge's November 2019 ruling absolving General Star from any obligation to cover PTI's cleanup costs. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman had agreed with General Star that a "total pollution exclusion" in the excess policy it issued to PTI clearly bars coverage for the cleanup expenses, but...

