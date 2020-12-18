Ind. Court Wipes Out Doc's Trial Win In Botched Surgery Row

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- An Indiana appeals court on Friday reversed a midtrial judgment in favor of a doctor accused of botching a woman's spinal surgery, saying the trial judge erred by concluding that the patient's medical expert was not familiar with the applicable standard of care. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a Floyd County judge's decision to grant a judgment on the evidence in a suit accusing Dr. Mohammed E. Majd of mishandling Pamela Scholl's spinal fusion surgery, which caused injuries. The trial judge found that Scholl's medical expert, Dr. Robert Sexton, failed to testify at trial...

