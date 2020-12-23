Rolls-Royce Hit With £11M Countersuit Over New Factory

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 1:18 PM GMT) -- A construction company has countersued Rolls-Royce for £11 million ($16 million) in London over a project to build a flagship factory, while also claiming an indemnity against a subcontractor if it is forced to pay damages to the engine manufacturing giant. BAM Construction Ltd. said in a Dec. 16 defense filing with the High Court that Rolls-Royce still owes its money for the work it carried out designing and building a state-of-the-art facility in central England. The construction company admitted fault for some of the defects but claimed that the £26 million price tag Rolls-Royce has put on those problems far exceeded...

