IRS Keeps Wide Reach In Final Executive $1M Pay Cap Rules

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The IRS, in final rules on the $1 million limit on tax deductions for performance-based executive compensation at publicly traded companies, declined Friday to narrow its scope to apply only to services performed by executives as employees of a company. Whether an employee subject to the rules under Internal Revenue Code Section 162(m) performs services as an employee, director or independent contractor is immaterial in a determination of whether that compensation is subject to the deduction limitation, the Internal Revenue Service said. The IRS said it received public feedback to the proposed rules recommending that compensation subject to the rules include only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS