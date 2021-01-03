Florida Legislation To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- Lawyers and government specialists in Florida say COVID-19 will have significant impact on the state's legislative outlook for 2021, thrusting public health needs and economic concerns to the forefront and shaping how lawmakers will perform their duties. The crisis has upended agendas at what is also a time of political transition, with new leaders in the Legislature and changing dynamics following the Nov. 3 election. But experts told Law360 that the tumult of 2020 may also bring focus to the task ahead and could lead to substantial policy achievements. "I think anytime you're in crisis mode, it has a tendency to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS