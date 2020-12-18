Talent Co. WME And WGA Urged By Judge To Settle

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A California federal judge urged Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor and the Writer's Guild of America to quit blasting each other online and hammer out a deal ending their dispute over fee structures, after Creative Artists Agency reached a deal this past week allowing it to resume representing writers. During a video hearing over WME's request for the court to stop the WGA's boycott of the agency pending a trial, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. counseled the parties to come to an agreement, saying people are waiting for an end to the dispute. "I hope you all think about...

