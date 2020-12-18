Senate Report Blasts FAA, Boeing Over 737 Max Safety

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:38 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. "inappropriately coached" pilots taking 737 Max recertification tests and, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, appeared to "cover up" key information that may have led to the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said in a report released Friday. Boeing was attempting to juke a simulator related to the jets' automated flight control system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, which some believe was to blame for the crashes, the report said. "Based on corroborated whistleblower information and testimony during interviews of FAA staff, the Committee concludes FAA and...

