​​​​​​​1st Circ. Denies Mass. Challenge Of FCC Rate Reg. Order

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has dismissed a petition from Massachusetts' telecom agency' challenging the Federal Communications Commission's decision to exempt Charter Communications Inc. from local regulation of cable prices, after agreeing with the FCC that the cable operator faces sufficient competition from AT&T TV Now streaming service. A two-judge panel ruled on Friday that the Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Cable's argument that the FCC erroneously concluded that Charter faced "effective competition" from AT&T "is unpersuasive." Under the local-exchange carrier test enacted by Congress, a local cable franchise faces effective competition if a local-exchange carrier affiliate offers a comparable video programming service by any means other than...

