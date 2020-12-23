The Biggest UK Financial Services Decisions Of 2020

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 12:08 PM GMT) -- From mergers and acquisitions to insurers battling companies seeking to claim on business interruption cover, the world of financial services litigation in 2020 was dominated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. A dominant feature of the year has been insurers at war with companies seeking to claim on business interruption cover during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Getty) Here, Law360 looks at six significant cases from the past year. Landmark COVID-19 Material Adverse Effect Case The English courts were asked for the first time to consider whether COVID-19 has resulted in a material adverse effect after a financial technology company, WEX Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS