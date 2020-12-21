Art Dealer Earns Shot At Keeping Fraud Case Alive In UK

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 2:13 PM GMT) -- An investor won another shot at suing a New York financier over the sale of a multimillion-dollar painting in London when a judge said on Monday that the court needs to hear new evidence about the fraud lawsuit from an art dealer in the British capital. Judge Paul Morgan gave Satfinance Investment Ltd. permission to serve its reformulated High Court lawsuit on Athena Art Finance Corp. in Manhattan — outside the court's jurisdiction — after the art investor, which is based offshore but led by a Briton, said it had new allegations to raise about a London art dealer. The judge said it...

