PE Firm Buys Beacon Unit In $850M Deal Driven By 3 Firms

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc has agreed to sell its interior products business to private equity firm American Securities for roughly $850 million, in a deal put together with help from Sidley Austin, Potter Anderson and Weil Gotshal, the companies said Monday. The Virginia-based distributor generated net sales of $1.03 billion during fiscal 2020, while posting a net loss of $11 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $73 million. Beacon plans to use roughly $750 million in after-tax proceeds from the divestiture to pay down debt and fortify its balance sheet. For New York-based American Securities LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS