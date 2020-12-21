Ex-US Rep. Tries To Scuttle Venezuela Oil Co.'s $15M Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera's consulting firm on Friday moved to dismiss a suit from Venezuela's state-owned oil company over a contract that was meant to bolster the company's reputation in the U.S., arguing it lacks standing partly due to a slew of sanctions from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Petroleos de Venezuela SA's American unit, PDV USA Inc., filed a complaint in the Southern District of New York back in May claiming the ex-Florida Republican lawmaker's firm Interamerican Consulting Inc. failed to provide adequate consulting reports per a March 2017 contract. It is now seeking a refund of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS