Trump Admin. Cuts Arctic Lands Planned For Oil Auction

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 2:20 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has begun accepting bids for contentious oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, weeks ahead of schedule but with available lands reduced by about a third. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced Friday evening that it would proceed with the lease sale but reduce the total area in the pristine lands of the Alaska wilderness available for leases by 30%. The original plan was to begin accepting bids Jan. 6, but companies were able to begin submitting bids starting Monday under the new plan. The expedited bidding process comes just a month before President...

